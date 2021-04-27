This Controversial 2010 Steve Harvey Clip is Currently Viral Because Someone Just Posted it to TikTok (Watch)

*Video of Steve Harvey explaining in 2010 why it’s impossible for him to have female friends is going viral after it was posted on TikTok.

“All my friends are men. I don’t have female friends. I don’t. I’m incapable of that,” Harvey explains to CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield. When asked if it was because he’s married, he replied, “Well, I have a wife and I don’t really have female friends because, look, okay – okay, let me tell you this. Let’s get rid of the myths. You’re an attractive woman. There’s some guy somewhere saying, yes, we’re friends. No, that’s not true. He’s your friend only because you have made it absolutely clear that nothing else is happening except this friendship we have.”

Harvey then added, “We remain your friends in hopes that one day there will be a crack in the door, a chink in the armor. Trust and believe: that guy you think is just your buddy, he will slide in that crack the moment he gets the opportunity because we’re guys.”

Asked if all men feel this way, he explained, “99.9% of us think that way. You tell this to a woman and it blows her back — ‘No, I have male friends.’ You have male friends because they know it can be nothing else right now. I’ll tell you what, all your male friends, just ask them in a friendly way, ‘If I wanted to date you, would you be okay with that?’ and watch the fireworks. Watch. I’m telling you.”

Watch below.

