Netflix Drops New Trailer for ‘Yasuke’ Anime Starring LaKeith Stanfield

*Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming anime series “Yasuke,” with LaKeith Stanfield voicing the first African samurai.

Per Netflix, the six-episode series “is set in a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, [where] the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.”

Watch the trailer above.

We previously reported that LeSean Thomas will direct and produce the series with Japanese animation studio MAPPA, director and animator Takeshi Koike and Flying Lotus.

“There is a serendipitous nature about this project, how an African-American man goes to Japan to live and work amongst the very best in Japanese anime to create an anime about an African who goes to Japan to live amongst the Japanese elite and become a warrior,” LeSean Thomas told Complex. “Part of me deep down feels I was meant to create this adventure series with MAPPA, Flying Lotus, LaKeith, and the rest of this talented team.”

“Yasuke is a fascinating, mysterious figure in Japanese history that’s drawn a growing interest in today’s media over the decades,” he continued. “I first learned of Yasuke’s role in Japanese history over a decade or so. The children’s book, Kuro-suke by Kurusu Yoshio, featured images that piqued my curiosity. To eventually learn that he wasn’t just a fictional character, but a real person, was exciting material for an adventure story. I’m so excited for both longtime fans and newcomers to enjoy our reimagined take on this historical figure. “

“From Tokyo to Los Angeles to New York, we’ve brought together the very best global talent to make this show — creator, producer and director LeSean Thomas (Cannon Busters), revered Japanese animation studio MAPPA (Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Jujutsu Kaisen), designs from world class director and animator Takeshi Koike (Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine), award-winning actor LaKeith Stanfield, and Grammy Award-nominated artist Flying Lotus have reimagined this story of the first African samurai,” John Derderian, Netflix, Vice President of Japan & Anime said in a statement.