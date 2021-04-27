Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown Join ‘Enchanted’ Sequel ‘Disenchanted’ for Disney +

*Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays have been tapped for Disney+’s “Enchanted” sequel titled “Disenchanted,” starring Amy Adams, Idina Menzel and James Marsden.

The movie is reportedly currently in production with director Adam Shankman. Plot details are on the low at the moment, but according to “Disenchanted’s” logline, “ten years after her Happily Ever After, Giselle questions her happiness, inadvertently turning the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down in the process.”

Slash Film writes that the sequel “will continue the story of Giselle after she found her new love interest in Robert Philip, a Manhattan divorce attorney played by Patrick Dempsey who had his cynical views of loved turned upside down by Princess Giselle. Dempsey is returning in Disenchanted as well, so at least we’ll see where that relationship has ended up.”

Here’s more from Deadline:

Disney Studios’ President of Production Sean Bailey announced the sequel at Disney Investor Day back in December. Adams, Menzel and Marsden are reprising their respective roles of Giselle, Nancy and Prince Edward from the original film, with composer Alan Menken also returning.

The 2007 live-action movie was a satire on Disney animated princess musicals, a fish-out-of-water tale about a cartoon princess who is submerged in modern-day New York City. I hear Rudolph will play a villain in the sequel with Brown and Mays also potentially portraying evil as well.

The first movie grossed more than $340M worldwide and was nominated for three Oscars in the Best Song category.