Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Lauren London Talks Returning to Work Months After Nipsey Hussle’s Death [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle
*Lauren London is speaking out about her decision to return to work months after the death of Nipsey Hussle, the father of her 4-year-old son Kross Ermias

The rapper, real name Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was age 33 when he was fatally shot on March 31, 2019, outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles.

London’s acting career was put on hold following the death of her longtime partner. But when Michael B. Jordan reached out months later and asked if she wanted to play his wife in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video actioner, “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” Lauren decided she was ready to get back to it for the sake of her kids. 

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she discussed what it was like going back to work after Nipsey’s death. “We shot it in 2019 I believe—and forgive me, my memory doesn’t serve me so well after grief and everything,” she said. “Michael reached out to me as a friend and he was so unsure if I was even going to ever work again. And he was like, ‘Look, I’m unsure if this is what you want to do, but I have to follow my intuition, I have to ask you if can you just read the script.’”

London, who shares 11-year-old son Kameron Samuel Ari, with ex-fiancé Lil Wayne, said she was thinking of her children at the time and being an inspiration to her sons.

“We can’t stop, you know? We do have a purpose, all of us, and it’s important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball, because I curled up in a ball for a long time.” 

London added, “But especially for my eldest son because he’s just a little more aware … But we will continue moving on as we had to, as he would want us to.”

Hear more from Lauren about her new film role via the clip above.

Upon reading the script, London said she felt a connection to her character. “I saw throughout the film she comes to him,” she said. “Her love for him is still guiding him and I felt so connected to that just in my own personal experience that I felt like I could contribute here.” 

“Without Remorse” premieres April 30 on Amazon Prime Video. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

