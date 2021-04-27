Clubhouse App Teams with NFL for 2021 Draft Programming



*The popular social media app Clubhouse has teamed with the National Football League to bring users the NFL draft and a lineup of original programming around the event.

Per Deadline, beginning April 26, the NFL will host a series of rooms where Clubhouse users can talk about the live draft picks and listen to discussions with athletes and coaches. Here’s more from the outlet:

Users will be able to follow the picks live as they’re announced and listen in on discussions featuring key NFL figures—from athletes and coaches to network personalities. Fans also have the opportunity to join the conversation and be invited on stage by moderators to ask questions or share their reactions to the Draft.

READ MORE: Master P is Not Happy About Black Folks Creating Clubhouse’s $1B Valuation / WATCH

Awesome clubhouse chat taking place right now. NFL vet Victor Cruz describes drafts prospects DeVonta Smith and Ja’Marr Chase as “route running technicians”. #HighPraises for the WRs from the NFL vet. https://t.co/10u8RWbBr6 — 🌱Shandria (@Shandria_Smith) April 27, 2021

“The NFL’s commitment to innovation is matched only by their devotion to their fans and we are proud to welcome the NFL to Clubhouse,” said Sean Brown, Head of Sports Partnerships at Clubhouse. “The Draft is one of the biggest events of the year for football fans, and we know that millions of creators will be discussing, debating, and celebrating throughout the week.”

An earlier report noted that the Clubhouse app is being valued at $1 billion — and rapper/entrepreneur Master P is not happy about that.

The app which is predominantly used by industry taste-makers and black entrepreneurs is not black-owned. Master P took to social media earlier this year to express his frustrations that Black creatives are the primary reason for making the app blow up.

“I keep telling people, we go on Clubhouse, we making another one of them a billionaire,” P said on the Trapital Podcast. “We just did it! Just for Clubhouse. We need to create stuff like that to where we control the narrative and we’re able to put the money back in our community and our culture.”

WATCH: