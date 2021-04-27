BLIND ITEM: Hollywoodland 2.0

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.



This streaming giant already purchased one iconic property in this complex. Their plan prior to the Oscars this year was to purchase the movie theatre everyone knows, the naming rights to the Oscars venue, change the name of the rock café to their own name and rename the entire complex __________land in a throwback to the days of Hollywoodland. They even want either a Ferris Wheel or roller coaster. They will have this done by the next Oscars.

Can you guess the streaming giant and movie theatre? Sound off in the comments.