Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Andrew Brown Jr. Police Shooting Update: Autopsy Says He was Shot in the Head!

By Fisher Jack
Andrew Brown Jr
*ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. –– Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Bakari Sellers, Harry Daniels, and Chantel Cherry-Lassiter released the following statement in response to the announcement of an FBI investigation, as well as leaked video of the police approaching the home of Andrew Brown Jr.

Deputies shot Brown in the back of the head as he drove away from them while they were attempting to execute a search warrant. Few details and no bodycam footage have been released publicly by police. Seven Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies have been put on leave following Brown’s death, two have resigned and one has retired.

“We have just been informed that the FBI will launch its own federal investigation into the murder of Andrew Brown Jr. We have great faith that this caliber of an investigation will prevent any obscuring of the facts released to the Brown family and public, and will overcome any local bias that may prevent justice from being served.

“The video leaked earlier today shows what we already suspected: Andrew Brown Jr. was brought down by an inflamed modern-day lynch mob. The footage shows an eerie resemblance to what we saw in Ahmaud Arbery’s modern-day lynching, except these were no vigilantes – these murderers were on the clock as law enforcement. We believe that once the long-awaited body camera footage is released, we will be able to fill in the gaps to this story and hold the officers responsible for Andrew Brown’s death accountable. The longer law enforcement waits to release the body camera footage to the Brown family and the public, the more our suspicions are raised. This leaked footage hints as to why.”

ABOUT BEN CRUMP LAW
Through his work, nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more information, visit www.bencrump.com.

About the Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels, LLC 
The Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels, LLC located in Atlanta, Georgia, handles civil rights cases throughout the United States as well as excessive use of force cases and wrongful death victims at the hands of law enforcement. Attorney Daniels has a proven track record seeking and securing justice for many whose rights have been violated.

About Strom Law Firm
The Strom Law Firm is based in Columbia, South Carolina, and handles a wide array of personal injury and civil rights cases. Bakari Sellers, an associate at the firm, has handled excessive force, civil rights, and criminal defense cases throughout the country. He has a commitment to seeking full accountability, transparency and justice for his clients. He is a senior member of the firm’s jury trial team. For more information he may be reached at https://stromlaw.com/bakari-sellers/.
source: Harper Snowden – harper@sachsmedia.com

 

 

 

Fisher Jack

