Andrew Brown Jr. Police Shooting Update: Autopsy Says He was Shot in the Head!

*ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. –– Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Bakari Sellers, Harry Daniels, and Chantel Cherry-Lassiter released the following statement in response to the announcement of an FBI investigation, as well as leaked video of the police approaching the home of Andrew Brown Jr.

Deputies shot Brown in the back of the head as he drove away from them while they were attempting to execute a search warrant. Few details and no bodycam footage have been released publicly by police. Seven Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies have been put on leave following Brown’s death, two have resigned and one has retired.

“We have just been informed that the FBI will launch its own federal investigation into the murder of Andrew Brown Jr. We have great faith that this caliber of an investigation will prevent any obscuring of the facts released to the Brown family and public, and will overcome any local bias that may prevent justice from being served.

“The video leaked earlier today shows what we already suspected: Andrew Brown Jr. was brought down by an inflamed modern-day lynch mob. The footage shows an eerie resemblance to what we saw in Ahmaud Arbery’s modern-day lynching, except these were no vigilantes – these murderers were on the clock as law enforcement. We believe that once the long-awaited body camera footage is released, we will be able to fill in the gaps to this story and hold the officers responsible for Andrew Brown’s death accountable. The longer law enforcement waits to release the body camera footage to the Brown family and the public, the more our suspicions are raised. This leaked footage hints as to why.”

