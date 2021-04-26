Monday, April 26, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Was Chadwick Boseman Cheated of His Oscar Award? (WATCH)

By Eurpub
0

Anthony Hopkins - Chadwick Boseman (Getty)
Anthony Hopkins – Chadwick Boseman (Getty)

*Attorney Antonio Moore looks closely at the Oscars supporting and lead actor categories critically evaluating who won and lost.

He particularly focuses on the Chadwick Boseman performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Moore also looks at the number of films and business decisions behind who is put in lead or supporting categories.

Do you think Boseman was cheated of an Oscar for his performance?

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: Sir Anthony Hopkins Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Belated Oscar Acceptance Speech (Watch)

Previous articleDMX’s 15 Children, Their Mothers Honor Him Onstage At Memorial [VIDEO]
Next articleOprah Winfrey Reacts to ‘Reverberating Impact’ of Her Meghan Markle Interview
Eurpub

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO