Was Chadwick Boseman Cheated of His Oscar Award? (WATCH)

*Attorney Antonio Moore looks closely at the Oscars supporting and lead actor categories critically evaluating who won and lost.

He particularly focuses on the Chadwick Boseman performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Moore also looks at the number of films and business decisions behind who is put in lead or supporting categories.

Do you think Boseman was cheated of an Oscar for his performance?

