Sir Anthony Hopkins Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Belated Oscar Acceptance Speech (Watch)

*Sir Anthony Hopkins appeared genuinely shocked that he won the Best Actor Oscar over fellow nominee Chadwick Boseman.

The Welsh actor wasn’t just absent from the Union Station or London audience at Sunday’s ceremony, he wasn’t even set up for a remote shot in case he won. Oscar producers even made Best Actor the evening’s final category instead of the traditional Best Picture close, likely anticipating an emotional posthumous Boseman win to end the show.

But Hopkins’ performance in “The Father” was the ultimate winner, and the 83-year-old actor took to Instagram with a belated acceptance speech, where he repeatedly stressed “I was not expecting this” and paid tribute to “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” nominee Boseman, saying, “he was taken from us far too early.”

Watch below: