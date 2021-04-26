Monday, April 26, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Official Teaser Drops for Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ Documentary [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

*The official teaser for Questlove’s documentary “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” has dropped, about 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival, also known as the Black Woodstock. 

The film will be available July 2 in theaters via Searchlight Pictures and on Hulu. Complex reports that it will also stream internationally on Star with a release date forthcoming.

Per press release, the documentary explores the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which celebrated African American music and culture and promoted black pride and unity. It was announced today that the film has been selected for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and will premiere on day one of the festival and has also been chosen to screen in the esteemed Documentary Competition category. The Sundance Film Festival will kick off on January 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.

The documentary features performances by Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Stevie Wonder, the Staple Singers, B.B. King, and other iconic soul artists.

“As a first-time director I can’t tell you how much of an honor it is to tell this story. Not only a story of music but a story of issues we are currently dealing with now, especially in light of the fact that NO ONE knew this story! One of my happiest achievements,” Questlove said. 

READ MORE: Questlove Gifts Us Discarded Video Of Black Woodstock (‘Summer of Soul’)

It has taken over 50 years to get the film Summer Of Soul made. In 1969, during the same summer as Woodstock, a different music festival took place 100 miles away. Over 300,000 people attended the free concert series in New York City known as the Harlem Cultural Festival. The festival was filmed, but after that summer, the footage sat in a basement for five decades. Celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting black pride and unity, it has never been seen. Until now. 

“It has always been a dream of mine to direct films and telling this story has truly been an amazing experience,” Questlove said in a statement. “I am overwhelmed and honored by the reception the film is receiving and want to give special thanks to Sundance, and my production partners: Radical Media, Vulcan Productions, Concordia, Play/Action Pictures and LarryBilly Productions.”

Check out the teaser above. 

“Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” is produced by Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, David Dinerstein, and RadicalMedia New York.

Previous article93rd Annual Academy Awards: List of 2021 Oscars Winners [VIDEO]
Next articleLeBron James Responds to Ohio Bar Refusing to Show NBA Games Until He’s ‘Expelled’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO