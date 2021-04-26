Official Teaser Drops for Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ Documentary [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*The official teaser for Questlove’s documentary “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” has dropped, about 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival, also known as the Black Woodstock.

The film will be available July 2 in theaters via Searchlight Pictures and on Hulu. Complex reports that it will also stream internationally on Star with a release date forthcoming.

Per press release, the documentary explores the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which celebrated African American music and culture and promoted black pride and unity. It was announced today that the film has been selected for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and will premiere on day one of the festival and has also been chosen to screen in the esteemed Documentary Competition category. The Sundance Film Festival will kick off on January 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.

The documentary features performances by Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Stevie Wonder, the Staple Singers, B.B. King, and other iconic soul artists.

“As a first-time director I can’t tell you how much of an honor it is to tell this story. Not only a story of music but a story of issues we are currently dealing with now, especially in light of the fact that NO ONE knew this story! One of my happiest achievements,” Questlove said.

Summer of Soul

A @Questlove Jawn

In Theaters and on @Hulu July 2#SummerofSoulMovie pic.twitter.com/xyo1TV7fpm — Summer of Soul (@summerofsoul) April 25, 2021

It has taken over 50 years to get the film Summer Of Soul made. In 1969, during the same summer as Woodstock, a different music festival took place 100 miles away. Over 300,000 people attended the free concert series in New York City known as the Harlem Cultural Festival. The festival was filmed, but after that summer, the footage sat in a basement for five decades. Celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting black pride and unity, it has never been seen. Until now.

“It has always been a dream of mine to direct films and telling this story has truly been an amazing experience,” Questlove said in a statement. “I am overwhelmed and honored by the reception the film is receiving and want to give special thanks to Sundance, and my production partners: Radical Media, Vulcan Productions, Concordia, Play/Action Pictures and LarryBilly Productions.”

Check out the teaser above.

“Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” is produced by Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, David Dinerstein, and RadicalMedia New York.