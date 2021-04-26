Man Named Jungle Interrupts DMX’s Funeral, Claims He was Taken Off The Program (Watch)

*The pastor leading DMX’s funeral service Sunday had to interrupt remarks from one of the mourners after he grabbed the microphone and began talking about his long friendship with the late rapper.

The man, who called himself “Jungle,” commandeered the service Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and got about two minutes into his remarks before the pastor, AR Bernard, had to step in.

“First of all, there’s order. There’s respect. You violated order, you violated respect,” Bernard said gently, as the crowd applauded the pastor’s move.

“Y’all cut me out of the program!” Jungle yelled as he was being escorted off.

Watch below. The pastor’s interruption begins at 1:45.