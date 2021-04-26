Monday, April 26, 2021
LeBron James Responds to Ohio Bar Refusing to Show NBA Games Until He’s ‘Expelled’

By Ny MaGee
*The owner of a Cincinnati bar refuses to allow customers to watch the NBA game until Los Angles Lakers star and Ohio native, LeBron James is expelled from the league for “divisive” comments he made on Twitter. 

Per Fox News, Linne’s Pub in Delhi Township made the announcement on Facebook the same day James called out the Columbus police officer who fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant. 

“If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub,” the Facebook post read. “We will  not air them until LeBron James has been expelled from the NBA.” 

The bar’s owner, Jay Linneman, wants James to stick to sports.

“They just need to play the game and that’s it,” he said. “Their opinion doesn’t really matter. They’re using their position to push their opinions, and that’s just not right.”

READ MORE: LeBron James Reacts to Outrage Over ‘You’re Next’ Post to Cop Who Killed Ma’Khia Bryant

When James saw the message he replied with his own tweet, writing: “Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp.”

We previously reported that James caught major heat last week for posting a photo of Nicholas Reardon, the Columbus police officer who fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’khia Bryant and captioning the image “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” along with an hourglass emoji. His post was in reference to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty on three counts in the murder of George Floyd. 

James’ tweet pissed off the white supremacists and their Black bootlicks like Candace Owens, who responded by calling the Lakers star a “loser” and Reardon a “hero.”

“If America was a country that believed in justice, Lebron James would be stripped of all of his sponsorships,” Owens tweeted, noting her support of the cancel culture movement. 

James deleted the tweet and explained that he sent it out of “ANGER.”

“ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself!” he tweeted. “Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!”

He added, “I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer.  it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

