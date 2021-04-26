Jay Z Wants His Name to be Remembered Like Bob Marley and Other Musical Greats

*In a rare interview with The Sunday Times to promote his Puma partnership, Jay-Z talked about many things including fame, fortune, race, lockdown life with Beyoncé and their kids, and even some of his proudest moments.

While speaking with the outlet about his decades-long career and extensive portfolio, the 51-year-old rap star and business mogul was asked how he would like to be remembered.

He honestly answered, “I have no idea. I’m not beyond ego, right? Hopefully, they speak of me [with] the names of Bob Marley and all the greats. But that’s not for me to say.” During the interview, he was also asked what he proud of. On that, he said, “I’m most proud of overcoming my circumstances and providing opportunity for people who look like me and who came from the same situation that I’ve come from.”

