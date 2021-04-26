Monday, April 26, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Jay Z Wants His Name to be Remembered Like Bob Marley and Other Musical Greats

By Fisher Jack
0

JayZ2020RocNationBRUNCHInsideo7zePsxJjhhl*In a rare interview with The Sunday Times to promote his Puma partnership, Jay-Z talked about many things including fame, fortune, race, lockdown life with Beyoncé and their kids, and even some of his proudest moments.

While speaking with the outlet about his decades-long career and extensive portfolio, the 51-year-old rap star and business mogul was asked how he would like to be remembered.

He honestly answered, “I have no idea. I’m not beyond ego, right? Hopefully, they speak of me [with] the names of Bob Marley and all the greats. But that’s not for me to say.” During the interview, he was also asked what he proud of. On that, he said, “I’m most proud of overcoming my circumstances and providing opportunity for people who look like me and who came from the same situation that I’ve come from.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kandi Burruss Admits She is ‘Always Contemplating’ Departure from ‘RHOA’ / WATCH

Previous articleBackstage At The Oscars with Travon Free Best Live Action Short Film Winner | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO