DMX’s 15 Children, Their Mothers Honor Him Onstage At Memorial [VIDEO]

*A two-hour memorial service for DMX was held Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Fans of the late rapper were able to watch a livestream of the service on YouTube channel, which saw DMX’s close family and celebrity friends come together to honor the hip-hop icon. There was also a performance from Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir, who raised $1 million for DMX’s family from his Balenciaga shirt profits.



“Everything [DMX] did, he did for you all. He always wanted to please you, he always wanted to give his best show,” a family member shared onstage, per FOX 5 New York. “We are now the ones who are hurting. He changed your lives through his music.”

DMX died April 9, after suffering a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. He left behind his mother, his 15 children, and their mothers. Several of the rapper’s children appeared on stage at the memorial and praised him for being a loving and supportive father.

“I am so honored to have a father like we had,” one of his sons said while onstage. “This man deepened my ability to love.”

“He was the best dad ever,” another young son recalled.

One of DMX’s younger daughters performed an original song that was set to her father’s 1998 song “Slippin.'”

“Words can’t describe our loss, but our gain is heavy as well because we got a real serious person upstairs that’s looking down on us, and that’s going to guide us through our journey,” said DMX’s longtime friend/producer Swizz Beatz during the service. “I just wish all these people showed up for him when he was here.”

Meanwhile, we previously reported, in a shocking interview with Kendra G on “The WGCI Morning Show,” Irv Gotti said DMX had COVID-19 and that he overdosed on fentanyl mixed with crack.

“They said it was a bad dose of crack and they said some drug fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that’s what made him overdose.”

Gotti continued, “Then when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn’t breathe — you know that COVID messes with your respiratory system — so that’s why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator.”

Gotti also confirmed reports that DMX had minimal brain activity after being placed on life support, saying, “His brain died.”

The man who created Murder Inc. emotionally told the radio show hosts that he is relieved the rapper is “at peace” and doesn’t have to continue “fighting his demons.”