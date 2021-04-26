Chicago Man Charged in Death of Girl, 7, Killed in McDonald’s Drive-Thru [VIDEO]

*Chicago police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of Jaslyn Adams, the seven-year-old girl who was killed while waiting in a McDonald’s drive-thru with her father.

According to CBS Chicago, 18-year-old Marion Lewis stayed in a car on April 18 while the two other men with him got out and opened fire on the vehicle the little girl was a passenger in. Her father, Jontae Adams, was shot in the torso, but survived.

Days after Jaslyn was murdered, Lewis led police on a pursuit on the Eisenhower Expressway and was shot and wounded by police and apprehended as he tried to carjack a family, according to the Sun-Times. Lewis now faces a total of 19 felony charges, including one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, six counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of aggravated assault of a police officer, per the report.

Investigators said the incident is gang-related, as Lewis had previously threatened Jontae on social media. The other suspects remain at large.

READ MORE: Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Takes First Steps to Recovery After Shooting / WATCH

“You can run, but you cannot hide. We are going to bring you to justice for this crime,” Chicago Police Supt. David Brown told reporters at a news conference. “The Adams family deserves nothing less.”

Following Lewis’s arrest, authorities reportedly found two weapons in his vehicle that were connected to Jaslyn’s murder, including an AK-47.

“Both those weapons that were on his person that were recovered, they did test positive to the murder weapons used at the scene to kill Jaslyn,” CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

During a vigil last week, Jontae demanded justice for his daughter.

“I want my daughter’s killers locked up,” he said. Jontae also addressed the criticism he has received for putting his daughter in danger. “Seem like it’s more pressed on me than the people who killed my baby. Making me hurt even more,” he added.