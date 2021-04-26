Monday, April 26, 2021
HomeNews
News

Charles Barkley Compares Women in Georgia to ‘Bulldogs’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Charles Barkley recently had some not-so-kind words for the women in Georgia.

While recapping the Mavericks’ 115-110 win over the Lakers on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,”  co-host Ernie Johnson noted that Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went to school at the University of Georgia. Charles Barkley replied by comparing the women in Georgia to bulldogs.

“Georgia the only school in the world they named their mascot after the women down there,” Barkley said.

“So totally uncalled for,” Johnson fired back, later adding, “Not even gonna dignify that with a response.”

Watch the moment via the clip above.

READ MORE: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Says he ‘Felt a Little Bad’ for Chauvin after Guilty Verdict (Watch)

One Twitter user replied to Barkley’s comment with “Sir Charles is a funny guy. He makes me laugh out loud. He can be inappropriate, that is often why he’s funny. If we cannot laugh at ourselves then we really have bigger problems. People just seem to look for opportunities to be offended.”

Another wrote, “For those that Don’t know, Charles went to Auburn and Ernie went to UGA. Longest running rivalry in Football. It’s all fun…and I’m a life long Dawg fan! Every school makes jokes about each other. Loosen up people!!! UGA people aren’t offended. It’s the SEC.”

A third added, “It’s unfortunate that Charles gets castigated for the truth. San Antonio IS a goldmine for Weightwatchers and there are quite a few unfortunate woman in Georgia. People in this day and age just can’t handle truth..they fall apart.:

In case you missed it, per New York Post, Barkley previously came under fire for his on-air comments about the women in San Antonio during a conversation about the Spurs 2014 episode of “Inside the NBA.”

“Some big ol’ women down there [in San Antonio] … that’s a gold mine for Weight Watchers,” he said at the time.

Barkley continued, “Victoria is definitely a secret [in San Antonio] … they can’t wear no Victoria’s Secret down there… They wear bloomers down there … ain’t nothing skimpy down there.”

Previous articleBody-Cam Footage Shows North Carolina Deputies ‘Execute’ Andrew Brown Jr.
Next articleBackstage At The Oscars with H.E.R. Best Original Song Winner | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO