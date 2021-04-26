Charles Barkley Compares Women in Georgia to ‘Bulldogs’ [WATCH]

*Charles Barkley recently had some not-so-kind words for the women in Georgia.

While recapping the Mavericks’ 115-110 win over the Lakers on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” co-host Ernie Johnson noted that Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went to school at the University of Georgia. Charles Barkley replied by comparing the women in Georgia to bulldogs.

“Georgia the only school in the world they named their mascot after the women down there,” Barkley said.

“So totally uncalled for,” Johnson fired back, later adding, “Not even gonna dignify that with a response.”

Watch the moment via the clip above.

Charles Barkley “Georgia the only school in the world that they named their mascot after the women down there” pic.twitter.com/eAJBRhlSHO — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 23, 2021

One Twitter user replied to Barkley’s comment with “Sir Charles is a funny guy. He makes me laugh out loud. He can be inappropriate, that is often why he’s funny. If we cannot laugh at ourselves then we really have bigger problems. People just seem to look for opportunities to be offended.”

Another wrote, “For those that Don’t know, Charles went to Auburn and Ernie went to UGA. Longest running rivalry in Football. It’s all fun…and I’m a life long Dawg fan! Every school makes jokes about each other. Loosen up people!!! UGA people aren’t offended. It’s the SEC.”

A third added, “It’s unfortunate that Charles gets castigated for the truth. San Antonio IS a goldmine for Weightwatchers and there are quite a few unfortunate woman in Georgia. People in this day and age just can’t handle truth..they fall apart.:

In case you missed it, per New York Post, Barkley previously came under fire for his on-air comments about the women in San Antonio during a conversation about the Spurs 2014 episode of “Inside the NBA.”

“Some big ol’ women down there [in San Antonio] … that’s a gold mine for Weight Watchers,” he said at the time.

Barkley continued, “Victoria is definitely a secret [in San Antonio] … they can’t wear no Victoria’s Secret down there… They wear bloomers down there … ain’t nothing skimpy down there.”