Monday, April 26, 2021
BLIND ITEM: ‘Little Secrets About the Husband’

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

She isn’t paid for it, but this A-list celebrity who is back on social media is happy to promote narratives for those celebrities she deems worthy of her support. So, if that means trashing the former A+ list rapper and promoting his ex, then so be it. I think she forgets that the former A+ list rapper knows all those little secrets about the husband of the celebrity that need to always stay out of the spotlight. It will be funny when they end up in a rhyme by the rapper or one of his proteges.

Can you guess who the A-list celebrity, the rapper/his ex, and the husband, are? Sound off in the comments

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

