Monday, April 26, 2021
HomeNews
News

93rd Annual Academy Awards: List of 2021 Oscars Winners [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0


*The winners of the 93rd annual Academy Awards were revealed Sunday after the ceremony was delayed by two months due to the ongoing pandemic.

The red carpet event was held primarily at Los Angeles’ historic Union Station with COVID-19 protocols in place. There were a few snubs, such as Chadwick Boseman losing to Anthony Hopkins for “The Father,” and some major surprises, with H.E.R. winning for her song “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and Glenn Close doing “Da Butt” dance in honor of Spike Lee.  

Hopkins was just as stunned by his win, and even made a tribute to Boseman in a video message he shared on Instagram, check it out below.

Chloé Zhao made history as the first Chinese woman to win the Oscar for best director for her film “Nomandland,” and oddly, news of her win has been censored in her country.  Meanwhile, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” hair department head Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson have become the first Black women to win an Oscar for makeup and hairstyling.

Check out the partial list of Oscar nominees and winners (in bold) in the major categories below. Full list of winners here

READ MORE: Ryan Coogler Talks Filming ‘Black Panther 2’ without Chadwick Boseman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins)

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
  • Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman, The Father
  • Amanda Seyfried, Mank
  • Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Costume Design

  • Alexandra Byrne, Emma
  • Ann Roth, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Trish Summerville, Mank
  • Bina Daigeler, Mulan
  • Massimo Cantini Parrini, Pinocchio

Original Score

  • Terence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods
  • Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
  • Emile Mosseri, Minari
  • James Newton-Howard, News of the World
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul

Adapted Screenplay

  • Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father
  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinjoa, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern, Borat 2
  • Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
  • Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami
  • Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

Original Screenplay

  • Will Berson and Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
  • Darius Marder and Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal
  • Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
  • Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
  • LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Animated Feature Film

  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Live Action Short Film

  • Feeling Through
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • Two Distant Strangers
  • White Eye

Actor in a Leading Role

    • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
    • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Steven Yeun, Minari
Previous articleMan Named Jungle Interrupts DMX’s Funeral, Claims He was Taken Off The Program (Watch)
Next articleOfficial Teaser Drops for Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ Documentary [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO