93rd Annual Academy Awards: List of 2021 Oscars Winners [VIDEO]



*The winners of the 93rd annual Academy Awards were revealed Sunday after the ceremony was delayed by two months due to the ongoing pandemic.

The red carpet event was held primarily at Los Angeles’ historic Union Station with COVID-19 protocols in place. There were a few snubs, such as Chadwick Boseman losing to Anthony Hopkins for “The Father,” and some major surprises, with H.E.R. winning for her song “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and Glenn Close doing “Da Butt” dance in honor of Spike Lee.

Hopkins was just as stunned by his win, and even made a tribute to Boseman in a video message he shared on Instagram, check it out below.

Chloé Zhao made history as the first Chinese woman to win the Oscar for best director for her film “Nomandland,” and oddly, news of her win has been censored in her country. Meanwhile, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” hair department head Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson have become the first Black women to win an Oscar for makeup and hairstyling.

Check out the partial list of Oscar nominees and winners (in bold) in the major categories below. Full list of winners here.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat 2

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Costume Design

Alexandra Byrne, Emma

Ann Roth, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Trish Summerville, Mank

Bina Daigeler, Mulan

Massimo Cantini Parrini, Pinocchio

Original Score

Terence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

Emile Mosseri, Minari

James Newton-Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul

Adapted Screenplay

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father

Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinjoa, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern, Borat 2

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

Original Screenplay

Will Berson and Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Darius Marder and Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom



Anthony Hopkins, The Father