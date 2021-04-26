93rd Annual Academy Awards: List of 2021 Oscars Winners [VIDEO]

*The winners of the 93rd annual Academy Awards were revealed Sunday after the ceremony was delayed by two months due to the ongoing pandemic.
The red carpet event was held primarily at Los Angeles’ historic Union Station with COVID-19 protocols in place. There were a few snubs, such as Chadwick Boseman losing to Anthony Hopkins for “The Father,” and some major surprises, with H.E.R. winning for her song “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and Glenn Close doing “Da Butt” dance in honor of Spike Lee.
Hopkins was just as stunned by his win, and even made a tribute to Boseman in a video message he shared on Instagram, check it out below.
Chloé Zhao made history as the first Chinese woman to win the Oscar for best director for her film “Nomandland,” and oddly, news of her win has been censored in her country. Meanwhile, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” hair department head Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson have become the first Black women to win an Oscar for makeup and hairstyling.
Check out the partial list of Oscar nominees and winners (in bold) in the major categories below. Full list of winners here.
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Costume Design
- Alexandra Byrne, Emma
- Ann Roth, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Trish Summerville, Mank
- Bina Daigeler, Mulan
- Massimo Cantini Parrini, Pinocchio
Original Score
- Terence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
- Emile Mosseri, Minari
- James Newton-Howard, News of the World
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul
Adapted Screenplay
- Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinjoa, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern, Borat 2
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami
- Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger
Original Screenplay
- Will Berson and Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Darius Marder and Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Animated Feature Film
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Live Action Short Film
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
Actor in a Leading Role
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari