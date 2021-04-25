Sunday, April 25, 2021
Republican Burgess Owens Rips Stacey Abrams: Insulting to Say Black People Cannot Get ID

By Fisher Jack
*On the political front, if you – missed it – earlier this week … on Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee member Burgess Owens, R-Utah, went at Stacey Abrams’ claim that the Georgia voter ID law is racist is an “insult” to Black people.

“The greatest threat to Democrats is American people, no matter what color, who are part of the middle class. Those people who are no longer dependent on the government. They have faith, they have a vision for their family.

Owens added …

“They look for it because they understand and experience the American dream. The greatest threat. And that’s why they do not want black people to experience that, and that’s why they’re tearing down and burning down businesses every single year in their communities that are trying to reach that middle class. So to say that black people cannot get an ID is an insult. We’re as smart, as tenacious, as desirous of independence as anyone else. If anyone says that, who says that’s not the truth, is pure racist.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: GOP Senators Try and Fail to Rattle Stacey Abrams During Senate Hearing on Voting Rights (Highlights)

 

