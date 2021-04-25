Sunday, April 25, 2021
2021 Major Oscar Predictions: Which Nominees WILL Win vs. Which SHOULD Win

By Fisher Jack
*The 2021 Oscars locked and loaded and set to air today, Sunday (04-25-21), at 8 p.m. on ABC.

After a different kind of year of strong movies that barely played in theaters, we’re here to tell you who will — and who shouldbring home the trophies at the 93rd Academy Awards, held at LA’s historic Union Station as well as it’s usual home, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Best Picture

Frances McDormand in a scene from the film "Nomadland."
Frances McDormand in a scene from the film ‘Nomadland.’

Will win: “Nomadland”

Should win: “Mank”
Hollywood is obsessed with making movies about itself, but few are as stirring and personal as David Fincher’s black-and-white “Mank,” which was scripted by his late father Jack.

Best Actor

Michael Potts, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
Michael Potts, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’

Will win: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Should win: Chadwick Boseman
The actor, who died last year at 43, made his last performance one of his most memorable. An Oscar will be a touching, deserved tribute.

Best Actress

Viola Davis in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
Viola Davis in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’

Will win: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Should win: Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Like the film or not, Kirby’s portrayal of a woman whose baby dies during childbirth was shattering. Nonetheless, Davis has the momentum.

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from "Judas and the Black Messiah."
Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from ‘Judas and the Black Messiah.

Will win: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Should win: Daniel Kaluuya
Kaluuya is a second-time nominee, after his leading role in 2017’s “Get Out,” and he grows enormously with every role. He’s phenomenal as Black Panther Chicago chairman Fred Hampton.

For more 2021 Oscar predictions head over to the NY Post.

Meanwhile, in other Oscar news, show producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher, and Jesse Collins sent a letter to Oscar nominees which revealed that “the plan is to stage an intimate, in-person event at Union Station in Los Angeles, with additional show elements live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.”

In order to do this safely, the note says, “We are treating the event as an active movie set, with specially designed testing cadences to ensure up-to-the-minute results, including an on-site COVID safety team with PCR testing capability.” Specific instructions will be given to guests traveling from outside of Los Angeles as well as to those who are already in the city.

Again, the 2021 Oscars will air LIVE today, Sunday (04-25-21), at 8/7c on ABC.

