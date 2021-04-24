Saturday, April 24, 2021
HomeLivingHealth
Health

Tiger Woods Posts IG Pic of Himself on Crutches with Big Smile

By Fisher Jack
0

Tiger Woods on crutches bedide dog
Tiger Woods on crutches beside dog (Instagram)

*there’s some good news to report about Tiger Woods. Two months after his devastating car crash in Southern California, he’s been seen literally standing on his own two feet and yes, flashing his trademark smile.

OK, we’re kind of overstating thins. Woods, 45, was actually standing on crutches at one of his golf courses — with a medical brace on his lower right leg and ankle … standing next to his beloved dog.

“My course is coming along faster than I am,” Tiger wrote on IG … “But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Simone Biles is Done with Nike – Signs New Deal with Athleta

Tiger Woods - car crashed - overturned
Tiger Woods – car crashed – overturned

Here’s more via TMZ:

It’s a great sign to see Tiger smiling and upright … considering the catastrophic injuries he suffered during that Feb. 23 car wreck in Southern California.

As we previously reported, Tiger suffered comminuted open fractures in his right leg — meaning the bone was shattered in at least 2 places and broke through the skin.

Doctors used a rod to stabilize it, according to Tiger’s medical team — and he’s reportedly been spending the past several weeks recovering and rehabbing at one of his residences in Florida.

Tiger was driving through Rancho Palos Verdes on his way to an L.A. golf course when he crashed his Genesis GV80 SUV down the side of a hill — wrecking the car and suffering major injuries.

Investigators determined Tiger was doing driving at speeds between 82 and 87 MPH leading up to the crash — more than 40 MPH over the 45 MPH speed limit … and was doing 75 when he collided with a tree.

Tiger Woods crashed SUV
Tiger Woods’ crashed SUV

Officials said Tiger showed no signs of impairment and believe he may have panicked behind the wheel and stomped on the accelerator instead of the brake when he realized he was losing control.

Woods obviously missed The Masters tournament due to his injuries and many wonder if he’ll ever be able to play pro golf again.

But, this photo of Tiger at the course on Friday is definitely a good sign.

Previous articleShara Prophet: Comparison is the Death of Creativity / WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO