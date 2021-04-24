Saturday, April 24, 2021
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Takes First Steps to Recovery After Shooting / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky

*Baby Blue is on the road to recovery! The Pretty Ricky member and reality star took his first steps while in the hospital following the Florida shooting that went down earlier this week.

As we previously reported, Blue was shot in the shoulder area, with the bullet piercing his lung and getting stuck in his back. Baby Blue was trying to protect his cousin during an attempted armed robbery. He grabbed the gun from one of the suspects and sadly ended up getting shot. However, a few days after the scary incident he released a statement saying he now needs to “learn to breathe & walk again.”

A video obtained by TMZ shows the rapper with hospital staff on Friday helping him get on his 2 feet and use a walker to go down the hallway of the Florida hospital where he’s recovering from gunshot injuries. Although he’s not out of the woods yet, a source told the news site that he’s now breathing on his own after he initially needed a ventilator.

Fisher Jack

