50 Cent, LaLa Anthony Create Series for Starz on Life of Cyntoia Brown-Long

*50 Cent joined forces with #LaLaAnthony and #SantaSierra to bring #CyntoiaBrown-Long‘s story to our television screens as ‘The Case of Cyntoia Brown.’ @deadline reported that the project will be a limited drama series based on Cyntoia’s book ‘Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System.’

The series will detail Cyntoia’s life by telling how she was sex trafficked by her boyfriend, tried as an adult, and sentenced to life for “aggravated robbery and first-degree murder.”

Lala will serve as an executive producer alongside 50 Cent, while Santa takes on being an executive producer and writing the script. Cyntoia, along with her husband Jamie Long, will offer consultation on the series. The project is already in development at #Starz.

