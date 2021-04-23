Usher Adds More Dates for Las Vegas Residency, Talks ‘Ush Bucks’

*Usher is gearing up to kick off his Las Vegas residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars on July 16. According to reports, his initial 12 dates weren’t enough to keep up with the audience demand, so the R&B hitmaker added six more performances in August 2021.

The added dates are Aug. 4, 6, 7, 11, 13 and 14. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale Thursday, April 29 at 10 a.m. PT.

“We’re getting ready to do something that I’ve always wanted to do and I didn’t know that it would happen at this juncture of my life,” he says in a new interview with Billboard. “This is really a celebration because we’re coming from a year of being off.”

The singer is remaining tight-lipped about what fans can expect to see onstage opening night.

“The anticipation is beautiful. I want you to guess. I want to keep you bubbling with anticipation until I have dropped the first record and you hear the first moment. When the lights go down and you feel the energy,” Usher says. “I promise the classics and also new stuff. It’s about celebrating the years about celebrating the records, and celebrating the ones that brought us all together. And also to introduce new ones.”

By popular demand I’ve added 6 SHOWS in August for my Vegas residency @CaesarsPalace! Tix on sale Thurs April 29 @ 10am PT, but if you text me at (404) 737-1821 I’ll hit you with an early access code to the fan presale tomorrow! All dates and tix at https://t.co/QTITBALVCo. — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) April 23, 2021

The singer’s host, Amanda Moore, who leads Live Nation’s residency business in Las Vegas, has been instrumental in “curating a home away from home for me so I’m really going to bring all of the energy of Atlanta and Chattanooga or every experience that I’ve had in my career, to Las Vegas as a treat, to pay back some of the love that she’s given,” he explains.

While in town, Usher’s been passing around his infamous “Usher Bucks”. The fake currency has been left around Las Vegas to promote his residency.

“The idea behind Usher Bucks was really as a way of promoting the residency,” he says. “Stay tuned. We’ve been working on the merchandise for the night and that was the start of it.”

Usher credits Sean “Puffy” Combs for teaching him all he knows about music marketing.

“I have a really great team, behind the scenes and on the stage putting together the show promoting the show, coming up with ideas of how to promote the show and market the merchandising,” Usher says. “A lot of great detail and thought has gone into the experience. From the moment you walk into the Colosseum to the moment you leave the Colosseum we’re going to definitely make it an environment to enjoy, experience and celebrate.”

