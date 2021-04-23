*“I was one of the people that questioned God,” said Pastor DeWayne Harvey when we talked about “what the Lord allows,” which is the name of his new solo single. “What the Lord Allows” (Innovative Records) features Grammy, Dove and Stellar Award winning Fred Hammond. “Things happen and you question God asking why…why a pandemic. I was on my way to church and opened the door and I heard the song.”

The pastor of Greater Blessings Tabernacle of Praise in Tallahassee, Florida is a member of the Florida Gospel Music Hall of Fame for his singing, songwriting and production skills. Aside from being pastor at Greater Blessings, Harvey is music director of the Greater Blessings’ Praise & Worship Team. His team is noted for its powerful vocals because of his 16 member formula.

Pastor DeWayne said the single’s message to him was despite what is going on around you that may be painful “still build your church…still build your faith.”

The “What the Lord Allows” single is off of his solo debut project “DeWayne Harvey & Friends” and Fred Hammond is one of those eight friends on his eight song debut.

READ THIS: ‘Did I Strike A Nerve?’ Reps. Val Demings Shuts Down Jim Jordan During House Hearing on Policing (Watch)

“I had the label for sometime,” Pastor Harvey told me about his imprint. “I had the label for 20 years in partnership with Tyscot Records. I never did a solo project. Fred, in 2014-2016, was suppose to join me…it never happened. I got frustrated with the people around me and I went on a six year hiatus. I felt, if I had to do Gospel music like this I don’t want to do it. The Lord said ‘remember…when the music would come to you all the time.’ The Lord said, ‘when are you going to do what I tell you to do? I didn’t put you on hiatus, you did.’ When you grow up as a Christian you look at the things God has done for you over the years. I not only do music but…I have a healthcare facility, I have apartment rentals. God has blessed me.”

The healthcare facility Harvey, who is also a nurse, speaks of is through his company Innovative Healthcare Management Service, Inc. The “What the Lord Allows” single is produced by Pastor DeWayne and Etienne Porter (EJ), with Antonio Wimberly co-producing on three of the eight songs. www.DeWayneHarvey.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 22nd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference