Michigan Woman Mistakes Nail Adhesive for Eye Drops, Glues Eye Shut [VIDEO]

*A Michigan woman nearly lost her eyesight after mistaking a bottle of nail glue for eye drops.

According to Detroit news outlet WXYZ, Yacedrah Williams glued her eye shut last Thursday when she accidentally used fingernail adhesive instead of the eye drops for her contact lens. Both the bottles are the same size, which Williams had in her purse. She told the outlet that she woke up in the middle of the night with dry yes and wanted to take out her contacts. She mistakenly pulled out the nail glue… and well, you can imagine what happened next from there.

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ ” she recalled as the first drop of glue hit her eyeball. “It dropped in my eye and I tried to wipe it away.”

Williams screamed for her husband to call 911. Watch her recall the harrowing moment via the Twitter video below.

Yacedrah Williams is recovering after gluing her eye shut by mistake! She says she grabbed her nail glue, thinking it was eye drops. pic.twitter.com/EnCqrllnLC — Morning Express with Robin Meade (@MorningExp) April 23, 2021

“It sealed my eyes shut,” Williams said. “I just started throwing cold water, and I was trying to pull my eyes apart but couldn’t.”

“It was completely shut,” she added.

Doctors were able to remove the glue-encrusted contact lens, and her vision was not permanently impaired.

“They said that actually, the contacts saved my vision,” she told WXYZ. “They had to pull on it and flip the top of my lid.”

Williams has vowed to never keep both her eye drops and nail glue in her purse.

“I don’t think I’ll even have nail glue anymore,” she said.