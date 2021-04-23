Friday, April 23, 2021
HomeNews
News

Michigan Woman Mistakes Nail Adhesive for Eye Drops, Glues Eye Shut [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
YouTube screenshot

*A Michigan woman nearly lost her eyesight after mistaking a bottle of nail glue for eye drops.

According to Detroit news outlet WXYZ, Yacedrah Williams glued her eye shut last Thursday when she accidentally used fingernail adhesive instead of the eye drops for her contact lens. Both the bottles are the same size, which Williams had in her purse. She told the outlet that she woke up in the middle of the night with dry yes and wanted to take out her contacts. She mistakenly pulled out the nail glue… and well, you can imagine what happened next from there. 

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ ” she recalled as the first drop of glue hit her eyeball. “It dropped in my eye and I tried to wipe it away.”

Williams screamed for her husband to call 911. Watch her recall the harrowing moment via the Twitter video below. 

READ MORE: This Woman (Katherine Gaydos) Glued Her Eye Shut With Crazy Glue!

“It sealed my eyes shut,” Williams said. “I just started throwing cold water, and I was trying to pull my eyes apart but couldn’t.”

“It was completely shut,” she added.

Doctors were able to remove the glue-encrusted contact lens, and her vision was not permanently impaired. 

“They said that actually, the contacts saved my vision,” she told WXYZ. “They had to pull on it and flip the top of my lid.”

Williams has vowed to never keep both her eye drops and nail glue in her purse. 

“I don’t think I’ll even have nail glue anymore,” she said.

Previous article‘David Makes Man’: Season 2 With New Actor Playing ‘Adult David’ Sets June Premiere (First Look Trailer)
Next articleFather of Biracial Daughter Pulls Her Out of School After Classmate, Teacher Cut Her Hair
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO