Friday, April 23, 2021
Ma’Khia Bryant: Dispute Over Messy Home Was Incident That Led to Death by Police

By Fisher Jack
Ma’Khia Bryant & shooting
Ma’Khia Bryant (and police bodycam of her shooting)

*The shocking incident that led to the death of Ma’Khia Bryant allegedly stemmed from a dispute over a messy home.

Ma’Khia Bryant and two other young women argued over a messy house and unmade bed before a fight that ended with the fatal police shooting shooting of the Black teenager, the woman who cared for Ma’Khia in foster care said Thursday, according to a CNN report.

Angela Moore said two of her former foster children had come to her Columbus, Ohio, home Tuesday to celebrate her birthday when the young women and Ma’Khia bickered over housekeeping.

“It was over keeping the house clean,” Moore said. “The older one told them to clean up the house because ‘Mom doesn’t like the house dirty,'” Moore recalled being told after she arrived home from work. “So that’s how it all started.”

Officials in Columbus have released body camera video of Tuesday’s shooting — during which Ma’Khia lunges at another young woman with a knife outside the house — and urged residents to await the facts in the investigation.

Fisher Jack

