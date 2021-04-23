Friday, April 23, 2021
Florida Couple Busted Trying to Hold Wedding at Mansion without Owner’s Permission [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*A Florida couple attempted to hold their dream wedding at a lavish mansion without permission — but the event was shut down when the owner of the estate showed up. 

Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones invited family and friends to witness them tie the knot on April 17, and sent out invites to “their” lavish $5.7million home, according to the Sun-Sentinel. When the couple arrived to set up their big day, they were greeted by the property owner, IHOP franchise heir Nathan Finkel, who called 911 to report there were strangers at his gate demanding to be let inside for a wedding 

“I have people trespassing on my property,” he told the dispatcher. “And they keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having a wedding here and it’s God’s message. I don’t know what’s going on. All I want is [for] it to stop. And they’re sitting at my property right at the front gate right now.”

READ MORE: Black Fort Belvoir Soldiers Harassed By Slur-Slinging ‘IHOP Karen’ (Watch)

Per TooFab, according to the invite posted on Zola.com, the wedding was to take place at “The Wilson Estate”: a sprawling 7.5 acre property boasting a bowling alley, a theater, a library, an elevator, staff quarters and an 800-square-foot bar, with a lighted tennis court, gazebo with barbecue, and a resort-style pool with a waterfall, slide and hot tub outside.

Finkel has reportedly been trying to sell the estate for two years with an asking price of $5 million. He was contacted by Wilson several months ago pretending to be a potential buyer. At the time, Wilson asked if he and his fiancé could hold their wedding in the backyard of his home, but Finkel turned them down. 

The rejection didn’t stop the couple, as they moved forward with their wedding plans, listing Finkel’s residence as the location of the ceremony. 

According to the report, no charges were filed against the couple. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

