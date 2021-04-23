Friday, April 23, 2021
HomeNews
News

Officer Who Fatally Shot Rayshard Brooks Seeks Reinstatement [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*An earlier report noted that Garrett Rolfe, former Atlanta Police Department officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot, sued Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to get his job back.

Rolfe filed a lawsuit against the mayor and the city interim police chief Rodney Bryant. He claims his June 13th firing violated his constitutional right to due process. The ex-officer feels officials violated a law that states there should be an investigation, notice, and a hearing before firing him.

In the complaint, Rolfe insists Brooks became violent before the shot that claimed his life. He also explained that he was “within the scope and course of his duties.” Appearing before Atlanta’s Civil Service Board Thursday, Lance LoRusso, an attorney for Rolfe, noted that his client was dismissed “without a proper investigation” by the city one day after Brooks’ death, per The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Chief Todd Coyt testified that Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, the other officer who responded to the incident with Brooks, “acted accordingly and … were trying to show compassion and did everything they could to calm the situation down.”

READ MORE: Fired Cop Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Reportedly Suing ATL Mayor to Get Job Back

Back in June, Mayor Bottoms said Rolfe should be fired over the fatal shooting of Brooks.

During the virtual hearing on Thursday, Rolfe asked to be reinstated on the police force. He pleaded the 5th Amendment to any question related to his June 2020 encounter with Brooks. 

“He was not given an opportunity to respond, and the city violated ordinance after ordinance,” LoRusso argued.  “We are asking you to reinstate him, provide his back pay, restore him to his full duty.”

The city’s counsel says Brooks violated policy by using unnecessary force with Brooks. Brosnan has been suspended without pay since last summer.

During his testimony, Coyt was asked what he would have done differently.

“I believe that I would have tried to walk Mr. Brooks back to the vehicle, closer to the vehicle so if he did try to run or fight, I would have been able to use the car as some type of barrier. I could have pushed him into the car instead of being in a wide open parking lot,” Coyt explained. He added he thinks the officers “acted accordingly” and that they were “trying to show compassion” and “were not overly aggressive.”

According to reports, the civil service board will deliberate and make a decision within 15 days.

Previous articleMa’Khia Bryant: Dispute Over Messy Home Was Incident That Led to Death by Police
Next articleOJ Simpson Rips LeBron James For ‘You’re Next’ Tweet: ‘You Have To Pick Your Battles Wisely”
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO