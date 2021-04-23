Friday, April 23, 2021
Donald Trump Comes for LeBron After NBAer’s Ill Advised ‘RACIST’ Ma’Khia Bryant Tweet

*Once again, former President Donald Trump has dropped a bomb on NBA super star LeBron James for an inflammatory tweet about the Ohio cop who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

“LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA,” Trump said Thursday in a statement to D.C. reporter Ben Jacobs, who shared it on the social media platform.

“His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning,” the statement said. “He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!”

He added: “LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the belong and distinguished history of the League.”

Akron-born James, 36, drew Trump’s attention after he tweeted a picture of Columbus Police Officer Nicholas Reardon along with the ominous-sounding caption, “YOU’RE NEXT.”

The Los Angeles Lakers star deleted the tweet amid backlash, saying he took the missive down because it was “being used to create more hate.”

