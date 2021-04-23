‘David Makes Man’: Season 2 With New Actor Playing ‘Adult David’ Sets June Premiere (First Look Trailer)

*David will look a bit older when the Peabody Award-winning drama “David Makes Man” returns for its second season on June 22nd at 9p ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

The lead character is now in his 30s (now played by Kwame Patterson, “Snowfall,” “The Wire”), and a rising businessman facing an opportunity that will change him and his community forever. The mounting pressure forces David to choose between the instincts that helped him survive or finding a new way to truly live. Young David, played by Akili McDowell, will still be featured in flashbacks.

Production returned to Orlando, Florida and commenced filming amid the pandemic in October 2020.

Watch the Season Two first look trailer below:

Season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max here.

The new recurring cast includes:

• Tony Plana (“Ugly Betty,” “The Affair”) plays ‘Joe Padilla,’ billionaire real estate developer who brings David an ambitious opportunity, under the guise of redevelopment.

• Brittany S. Hall (“Ballers”) plays ‘Nicole,’ a sophisticated and honest architect who has been dating David but loves her freedom as well.

• Erica Lutrell (“Westworld,” “Salvation”) plays ‘Adult Marissa,’ a Miami-based marine biologist, activist, and protector of the land and sea. When her former middle school friend-turned-nemesis further threatens the ecological balance of South Florida, Marissa sets out to prove that corporate greed is toxic for everyone.

• Zsane’ Jhe’ (“Good Trouble,” “Black Lightning”) ‘Adult Shella,’ an entrepreneur extraordinaire. She leads the charge for the residents of The Ville in the fight against the real estate redevelopment company trying to gentrify their homes.

• Bobbi Baker (“House of Payne”) plays ‘Robin,’ Gloria’s loyal and level partner. Together they run Robin’s Nest in Little Havana, a foster home for LGBTQ+ youth.

• Patrice Arenas (“Celestial”) plays ‘Denise,’ an office assistant at the Edwards Firm (where David works). She keeps things moving at the office while also learning the moods and tempo of her boss.

• Trinity Cidel plays ‘Trenise,’ the gifted daughter of David’s brother, JG. She is calm, introspective, and more like her uncle David than her own father.

• Brandi Huzzie (“The Demon in the Dark”) is cast as ‘Trisha,’ the long-time girlfriend of JG and mother of his child. Together they raise their daughter Trenise.

• Rodney Gardiner (“The Warriors”) plays ‘Corey Roberts,’ a Miami district commissioner and politician. Corey offers to work with David and Joe to help push their Ville redevelopment project, but they will have to do it his way.

• Janmarco Santiago (“The Fate of the Furious”) plays ‘Elan,’ Joe Padilla’s entitled nephew and David’s unrequested assistant.

The new recurring cast members join the previously announced new series regulars Kwame Patterson (“Snowfall,” “The Wire”) as adult David and Arlen Escarpeta (“The Oath”) as David’s brother, the adult JG, alongside returning series regulars Akili McDowell (young David), Alana Arenas (David’s mom Gloria), Travis Coles (Mx. Elijah) and Cayden K. Williams (young JG) for season two.

Additionally, Kiel Adrian Scott (“David Makes Man,” “The Bobby Brown Story”), returns from the series’ first season to direct five episodes in season two. Erica Watson (“The L Word,” “Claws”) also takes on five episodes in the ten-episode season.