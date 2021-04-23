Friday, April 23, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Rapper’s Offspring

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

An offspring of a former A+ list rapper who was a founding father of a sort, is doing a documentary about her parental unit. In the documentary, she implies she is the only offspring. Huh? Last I checked, he had about a dozen (11 children with eight different women). She also actually states that her mom was the rapper’s one true love. Huh? He hated her with a passion. He tried to kill her and shot up her car and even rapped about how much he hated her. It could be this self delusion which is causing the rapper turned movie star to decline being interviewed by her. 

Can you guess who the rapper is and his offspring? Sound off in the comments

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

