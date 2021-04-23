BLIND ITEM: The Rapper’s Offspring

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

An offspring of a former A+ list rapper who was a founding father of a sort, is doing a documentary about her parental unit. In the documentary, she implies she is the only offspring. Huh? Last I checked, he had about a dozen (11 children with eight different women). She also actually states that her mom was the rapper’s one true love. Huh? He hated her with a passion. He tried to kill her and shot up her car and even rapped about how much he hated her. It could be this self delusion which is causing the rapper turned movie star to decline being interviewed by her.

