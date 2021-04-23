David A. Arnold & Will Packer Team for ‘That Girl Lay Lay’

*The pandemic shutdown has made standup comic David A. Arnold a little stir crazy, missing the road and gigging in front of a live audience. Still, that hasn’t stopped the prolific funny man from telling jokes! As a triple threat of comedy, the standup comedian, writer, producer has been keeping his comedic prowess sharp in the writers’ room. #TripleThreatofComedy.

Arnold has teamed up with record-breaking über producer Will Packer (Little, Ride Along) and Will Packer Media (Bigger) for a new Nickelodeon comedy, titled “That Girl Lay Lay” (working title), a new comedy series starring teen sensation and hip-hop artist Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High.

Created by Arnold (Side Hustle, Fuller House, Bigger), That Girl Lay Lay follows Lay Lay (That Girl Lay Lay), an avatar from a personal affirmation app that magically comes to life, along with her best friend Sadie, as they navigate life as teenagers, and discover who they truly are. Produced by Packer and Will Packer Media, the series is set to begin production this spring, with a premiere slated for this summer on Nickelodeon.

“That Girl Lay Lay is a multitalented force of nature destined for mega stardom. I’m so excited about what she represents as a talented African-American girl with her own platform to showcase her unique abilities,” said Packer. “David A. Arnold has crafted the right show at the right time and Nickelodeon is the perfect partner.”

“I am so honored to work with both David Arnold and Will Packer on this amazing new show that I not only star in but bares my name. All of my dreams are coming true,” said Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High.

That Girl Lay Lay is a social media star and hip-hop prodigy who has taken the world by storm with her infectious energy and sharp rhymes. She has been writing, producing, rapping and singing since the age of five, and at the age 11 became the youngest female rapper to sign a recording deal and create her own imprint, Fresh Rebel Musik/Empire.

Her music videos garner millions of views, with her smash hits “Mama” and “Supersize XL” having amassed close to 90 million views on YouTube to-date between the two.

“I am excited to team up with Will Packer to bring That Girl Lay Lay to the small screen. The artist, That Girl Lay Lay, is an extremely talented young lady, and we’re working on a show that’s not only entertaining, but more importantly, shines a positive light on African American girls that we hope is inspirational and meaningful,” said Arnold.

That Girl Lay Lay is produced by Will Packer Media, with Will Packer and Carolyn Newman serving as executive producers and Toy Monique Hawkins overseeing. The series is created and executive produced by David A. Arnold, who also serves as showrunner. John Beck & Ron Hart (Side Hustle, Fuller House and Liv and Maddie) serve as executive producers. Production of That Girl Lay Lay for Nickelodeon is overseen by Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live Action, and Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content.

In the Works!!

Along with That Girl Lay Lay, Arnold is working on his second Netflix comedy special, produced by Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe and superstar comic Kevin Hart. Plus, he’s writing and developing a tv show for Variety’s 2019 pick of “10 Comics to Watch” – that is, comedian DC Young Fly (Wild N Out) for Netflix as well, produced by Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment. And if you’ve ever seen Arnold’s family videos on Instagram, then you know that’s a very funny clan. Arnold is bringing the zaniness of his family to reality television with a show on OWN, produced by Bunim Murray.

Fat Ballerina on Netflix

Last year, Arnold returned home to Cleveland, and shared his funny POV on life, relationships, and family to an enthusiastic hometown crowd. Out of the writers’ room and back on stage, the seasoned comic/comedy writer brings his home-spun humor to Netflix, in his first special, Fat Ballerina, talking about everything from making a living doing nothing to how making plans for a divorce, ultimately saved his marriage.

“Some day, you’re the bug. Some day, you’re the windshield.”

– David A. Arnold in the Netflix special, Fat Ballerina

For more information about Arnold’s Netflix special, Fat Ballerina, visit

About David A. Arnold | standup comic, actor and writer

A standup comic, actor and writer, Arnold is a triple threat in the world of comedy. As a comedian, he has performed all around the country, tickling the funny bones of audiences near and far. Last year, he debuted his first comedy special, Fat Ballerina on Netflix, filmed in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio at the Cleveland Impro. It’s executive produced by Hollywood powerhouses comic Kevin Hart and tour-de-force manager Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Manor House Entertainment. Fat Ballerina was one of the most popular and trending selections, streaming on Netflix!

He’s also made numerous tv appearances on everything, such as The Ruckus on Comedy Central and Entourage on HBO. Plus, he’s appeared on various comedy shows and specials, including DEF Comedy Jam, Shaq’s All Star Comedy Tour, BET’s Comic View and Comedy Central’s Laffapalooza as well as the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. Arnold is set to headline the Deon Cole and Friends Comedy Show at the 2020 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. In addition, he’s joined the T. D. Jakes Presents “A Time to Laugh” Comedy Tour.

Arnold has made his mark as a tv writer, and recently served as a producer on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated reboot series, Fuller House. His other television credits include Real Husbands of Hollywood on BET; the Kelsey Grammer/Martin Lawrence sitcom, “Partners” on FX; and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and Meet the Browns.

Arnold is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and wrb public relations.

For more of Arnold’s standup comedy, visit YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/DavidAArnold/

For more about Arnold, visit www.DavidAArnold.com.

For the Fun of it:

· Find David A. Arnold at www.DavidAArnold.com

· Follow David A. Arnold on Twitter at @DavidAArnold

· Follow David A. Arnold on Instagram at @theDavidAArnold

· Friend him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/davidaarnoldcomedian/

source: Wyllisa Bennett – wyllisa@aol.com