*A new study reveals that Queen Elizabeth II is a bigger global brand than Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Oprah, and Nike. The data was founded by company Statista who claimed there were a number of factors that considered Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family a huge global brand.

According to the Daily Mail, one of the factors was the number of news articles that references her as ‘The Queen’ and said her personal brand is 16 times bigger than Beyoncé and six times bigger than Kim Kardashian and Bill Gates combined. Statista also compared the Royal Family’s brand to major corporations such as Coca Cola, Nike, and others. As of today, their corporate brand is worth more than 71 billion pounds and Queen Elizabeth’s sole worth is 35 billion pounds.

