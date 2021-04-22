WATCH Trailer for HERE TODAY the New Comedy Starring Billy Crystal & Tiffany Haddish

*When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Billy Crystal) meets New York singer Emma Payge (Tiffany Haddish), they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. That’s what HERE TODAY is about.

Directed by:

Billy Crystal

Screenplay by:

Billy Crystal

Alan Zweibel

Based on the short story “The Prize” by: Alan Zweibel

Produced by:

Fred Bernstein

Billy Crystal

Dominique Telso

Alan Zweibel

Tiffany Haddish

Executive Producers:

Rick Jackson

Claudine Marrotte

Samantha Sprecher

Cast:

Billy Crystal

Tiffany Haddish

Penn Badgley

Laura Benanti

Louisa Krause

Anna Deavere Smith

and Nyambi Nyambi

source: Sony Pictures