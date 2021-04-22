WATCH Trailer for HERE TODAY the New Comedy Starring Billy Crystal & Tiffany Haddish

*When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Billy Crystal) meets New York singer Emma Payge (Tiffany Haddish), they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. That’s what HERE TODAY is about.
Directed by:
Billy Crystal
Screenplay by:
Billy Crystal
Alan Zweibel
Based on the short story “The Prize” by: Alan Zweibel
Produced by:
Fred Bernstein
Billy Crystal
Dominique Telso
Alan Zweibel
Tiffany Haddish
Executive Producers:
Rick Jackson
Claudine Marrotte
Samantha Sprecher
Cast:
Billy Crystal
Tiffany Haddish
Penn Badgley
Laura Benanti
Louisa Krause
Anna Deavere Smith
and Nyambi Nyambi
source: Sony Pictures