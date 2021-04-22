‘That’s What Animals Do’: Ben Carson Calls Fight for Racial Equity ‘Another Kind of Racism’ (Watch)

*After being annihilated on Twitter for calling racial equity “another kind of racism” in an op-ed for The Washington Post, Ben Carson ran to Fox News Wednesday to defend his rationale, even dragging Dr. Martin Luther King into his explanation.

Appearing on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom,” the former HUD secretary under President Trump discussed his WaPo op-ed, titled, “Moving our focus from equality to equity won’t defeat racism. It’s another kind of racism.” He wrote in the piece: Proponents of equity see no problem with treating groups of people differently based solely on race, as long as it serves their agenda. This is what we used to call racism, and those not blinded by identity politics still recognize it as such.”

Fox host Dana Perino asked Carson to elaborate.

Carson uttered: “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spent a lot of time trying to get people to not look at external characteristics which they cannot change, in which they cannot help, and instead to look at the things that you can change and the things that you can help, such as your character. What kind of person are you? Shouldn’t we be paying more attention to that than to external characteristics?”

“You know, that’s what animals do, base a lot of what they do on external characteristics because they don’t have the mental capacity to dissect further into what’s really important,” Carson added. “We do. So let’s utilize that.”

