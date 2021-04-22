Thursday, April 22, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
#BlackLivesMatter

‘That’s What Animals Do’: Ben Carson Calls Fight for Racial Equity ‘Another Kind of Racism’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Ben Carson
Ben Carson on Fox News defending his Washington Post op-ed “Moving our focus from equality to equity won’t defeat racism. It’s another kind of racism.” – April 21, 2021

*After being annihilated on Twitter for calling racial equity “another kind of racism” in an op-ed for The Washington Post, Ben Carson ran to Fox News Wednesday to defend his rationale, even dragging Dr. Martin Luther King into his explanation.

Appearing on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom,” the former HUD secretary under President Trump discussed his WaPo op-ed, titled, “Moving our focus from equality to equity won’t defeat racism. It’s another kind of racism.” He wrote in the piece: Proponents of equity see no problem with treating groups of people differently based solely on race, as long as it serves their agenda. This is what we used to call racism, and those not blinded by identity politics still recognize it as such.”

Fox host Dana Perino asked Carson to elaborate.

Carson uttered: “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spent a lot of time trying to get people to not look at external characteristics which they cannot change, in which they cannot help, and instead to look at the things that you can change and the things that you can help, such as your character. What kind of person are you? Shouldn’t we be paying more attention to that than to external characteristics?”

“You know, that’s what animals do, base a lot of what they do on external characteristics because they don’t have the mental capacity to dissect further into what’s really important,” Carson added. “We do. So let’s utilize that.”

Watch this bile being spewed below:

Previous articleErika Alexander (‘Living Single’) on What White Folks Owe Black Folks and Being Newly Single / VIDEO
Next articleNorth Carolina Sheriff’s Deputy Fatally Shoots Black Man, Andrew Brown Jr., while Serving Warrant (Video)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO