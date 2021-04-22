Swizz Beatz Reportedly Wants Kanye to Appear at DMX’s Memorial Service

*Swizz Beatz, a longtime friend of DMX, has asked Kanye West to participate in the upcoming memorial service for the late rapper.

Fans can join the memorial service by watching a live stream of the event on YouTube this Saturday. The event is being held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with streaming set to begin at 4 p.m. EDT. Additionally, a private funeral will be held at the New York City church Sunda, which will also broadcast live on BET at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

According to reports, attendance for both events will be limited to family and close friends due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DMX died at age 50 on April 9 after suffering a heart attack. Ye shared a close bond with X, who said a prayer at West’s Sunday Service series back in May 2019.

Days after DMX’s death, Swizz Beatz took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to the Ruff Ryders leader.

“My brother was a different type of brother—a different type of artist, a different type of creative, different type of spirit, different type of zone, different type of soul,” Swizz said in a heartfelt Instagram video. “We lost a real giant. But he’s not in pain no more … I wanna be selfish, but I can’t. He’s the most loyal person I’ve ever known.”

In a statement following his passing, DMX’s family said “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever,” the statement said. “We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

