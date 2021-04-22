Thursday, April 22, 2021
HomeNewsLegal
Legal

Lisa Christensen: Alt. Chauvin Juror Talks Verdict and Testimony That ‘Really Got to Me’ / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Lisa Christensen - CBS-Twitter screenshot
Lisa Christensen – CBS-Twitter screenshot

*An alternate juror in the Derek Chauvin trial sat down with correspondent Jamie Yuccas for a “CBS This Morning” exclusive.

Lisa Christensen did not have a role in the verdict, but she sat through every minute of the trial. She says even though she wasn’t part of the deliberations — she came to a decision.

Excerpts:
– “I was worried about, you know, whatever the verdict may be if some people felt strongly on one side, other people felt strongly on the other side. So no matter what, I felt like somebody wasn’t going to be happy.”

– “I felt he was guilty. They read the jury instructions to us in the courtroom briefly, but I didn’t know it was going to be guilty on all counts but I would have said guilty.”

– On why she thought Chauvin was guilty: “I just felt like the prosecution made a really good, strong argument. Dr. Tobin was the one that really did it for me. He explained everything. I understood it down to where he said this is the moment that he lost his life, really got to me.”

– On Chauvin’s defense team: “I think he over-promised in the beginning and didn’t live up to what he said he was going to do.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jasmyne Cannick: Stop Helping White Supremacists Attack Black Women

Follow CBS THIS MORNING on TwitterFacebookInstagram and YouTube.

Previous articleSwizz Beatz Reportedly Wants Kanye to Appear at DMX’s Memorial Service
Next articleWATCH Trailer for HERE TODAY the New Comedy Starring Billy Crystal & Tiffany Haddish
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO