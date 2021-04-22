*An alternate juror in the Derek Chauvin trial sat down with correspondent Jamie Yuccas for a “CBS This Morning” exclusive.

Lisa Christensen did not have a role in the verdict, but she sat through every minute of the trial. She says even though she wasn’t part of the deliberations — she came to a decision.

Excerpts:

– “I was worried about, you know, whatever the verdict may be if some people felt strongly on one side, other people felt strongly on the other side. So no matter what, I felt like somebody wasn’t going to be happy.”

– “I felt he was guilty. They read the jury instructions to us in the courtroom briefly, but I didn’t know it was going to be guilty on all counts but I would have said guilty.”

– On why she thought Chauvin was guilty: “I just felt like the prosecution made a really good, strong argument. Dr. Tobin was the one that really did it for me. He explained everything. I understood it down to where he said this is the moment that he lost his life, really got to me.”

– On Chauvin’s defense team: “I think he over-promised in the beginning and didn’t live up to what he said he was going to do.”

