Thursday, April 22, 2021
LeBron James Reacts to Outrage Over ‘You’re Next’ Post to Cop Who Killed Ma’Khia Bryant

By Ny MaGee
*LeBron James is catching heat for posting a photo of Nicholas Reardon, the Columbus police officer who fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’khia Bryant on Tuesday, and captioning the image “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” along with an hourglass emoji.

His post was in reference to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty on three counts in the murder of George Floyd. 

James’ tweet pissed off the white supremacists and their Black bootlicks like Candace Owens, who responded by calling the Lakers star a “loser” and Reardon a “hero.”

“If America was a country that believed in justice, Lebron James would be stripped of all of his sponsorships,” Owens tweeted, noting her support of the cancel culture movement. 

READ MORE: Columbus Cop Who Killed Ma’Khia Bryant ID’d as Nicholas Reardon (Video)

After taking the tweet down, James explained his reasoning behind the move.

“I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police,” he wrote. “I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer.  it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

In an earlier tweet, James explained, “ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!”

Per TMZ, a U.S. senator is accusing LeBron of “inciting violence” against a police officer with the “you’re next” comment.

The National Fraternal Order of Police tweeted that LeBron “should educate himself and, frankly, has a responsibility to do so, on the facts before weighing in.”

“The officer saved a young girl’s life. No amount of gaslighting will change that fact.”

Police bodycam footage of the shooting shows Bryant in a physical altercation with two other girls. When she lunges at one of them with a knife, Reardon fired four shots at Ma’Khia — killing her. According to the report, when questioned at the scene about why he shot her, Reardon responded, “She had a knife. She just went at her.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

