Thursday, April 22, 2021
Columbus Cop Who Killed Ma’Khia Bryant ID’d as Nicholas Reardon (Video)

MaKhia-Bryant-and-Nicholas-Reardon
MaKhia Bryant and Nicholas-Reardon, the Columbus police officer who fatally shot her

*Officials in Columbus urged calm Wednesday as more details and bodycam footage were released in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager by a Columbus police officer, who has now been identified as Nicholas Reardon.

He’s been with the department since 2019 and is now placed on leave, after fueling renewed outrage over police-involved deaths.
His victim, 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, was shot 20 minutes before a guilty verdict was announced against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in the death of George Floyd last May.

The state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will pass its findings in the case to a prosecutor – either the attorney general’s office or the Franklin County prosecutor – for consideration before a grand jury.

Less than six hours after the incident Tuesday afternoon, Columbus police released body camera footage, in which the teen apparently has a knife. Watch Reardon’s full body camera footage below, followed by bodycam video of a second officer on the scene:


The White House called Ma’Khia’s shooting “tragic.”

“She was a child,” press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday. “We’re thinking of her friends and family in the communities that are hurting and grieving her loss. We know that police violence disproportionately impacts Black and Latino people in communities and that Black women and girls, like Black men and boys, experience higher rates of police violence. We also know that there are particular vulnerabilities that children in foster care, like Ma’Khia, face.”

View footage of the protests over Bryant’s shooting below:

