Thursday, April 22, 2021
BLIND ITEM: Groupies

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

 I will tell you straight upfront this has nothing to do with JFK and is probably not someone who would be in your top five guesses. Prior to ascending to the A++ list office, this politician only had affairs with women he hired to work in his office. They knew they would need to have sex with him to keep their job. He had a high turnover rate because he would get bored or they would get tired of having sex with him. When he became an A++ lister he continued the secretary tradition, but soon discovered he had groupies. A lot of them. There were women wherever he went to speak that wanted to be with him. He had staffers competing much like roadies to find women that would be willing to have sex with him. He would hand out favors to those who found the most women or women he especially loved. When I talk about favors, I mean as in hey, you want this job or that job or be a Consul General somewhere. He liked throwing out those perks. It was crazy and totally unexpected from what you read about him today. This is a 20th century A++ lister. 

Can you guess who the 20th-century A++ lister is? Sound off in the comments. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

