Thursday, April 22, 2021
BET Plus Sets Premiere Date for Upcoming film FAVORITE SON / WATCH Trailer

By Fisher Jack
Favorite_Son_KeyArt_2x3*Today, BET+ announced the premiere date for their upcoming book-to-screen adaptation and original film, FAVORITE SON. Produced by Atlanta-based production company Swirl Films, FAVORITE SON will premiere on BET+ Thursday, May 6.

FAVORITE SON centers around two brothers who form a gospel group and struggle to find the right balance of life, love, faith and religion and is inspired by Tiffany L. Warren’s novel of the same name. It stars Rotimi, Serayah, Jonathan McReynolds, Roger Mitchell, Anton Peeples, Keke Wyatt and more

SYNOPSIS: Brothers in a gospel group struggle to find balance of life, love, faith and religion, while under the strict rule of their father, a megachurch reverend. Inspired by Tiffany L. Warren’s novel of the same name.

DIRECTOR: Robin Givens

TELEPLAY: Patricia Cuffie-Jones

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Eric Tomosunas, Ron Robinson and Keith Neal for Swirl Films, Devin Griffin and Maureen Guthman for BET+, and Rotimi

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Pretty Ricky Rapper Baby Blue Shares Update After Being Shot in Attempted Robbery

CAST:

  • Jonathan McReynolds
  • Rotimi
  • Serayah
  • Roger Mitchell
  • Loren Lott
  • Lisa Arrindell
  • Anton Peeples
  • Keke Wyatt
  • Anthony Evans Jr.
  • Walnette Santiago
  • Tamika Scott
  • Ace Tucker
  • Diana Lovell
  • Lorea Turner
  • Amy Hui
  • Robin Givens (also the director)

source: Taja Slydell – BECK MEDIA & MARKETING

Fisher Jack

