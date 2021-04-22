BET Plus Sets Premiere Date for Upcoming film FAVORITE SON / WATCH Trailer

*Today, BET+ announced the premiere date for their upcoming book-to-screen adaptation and original film, FAVORITE SON. Produced by Atlanta-based production company Swirl Films, FAVORITE SON will premiere on BET+ Thursday, May 6.

FAVORITE SON centers around two brothers who form a gospel group and struggle to find the right balance of life, love, faith and religion and is inspired by Tiffany L. Warren’s novel of the same name. It stars Rotimi, Serayah, Jonathan McReynolds, Roger Mitchell, Anton Peeples, Keke Wyatt and more.

SYNOPSIS: Brothers in a gospel group struggle to find balance of life, love, faith and religion, while under the strict rule of their father, a megachurch reverend. Inspired by Tiffany L. Warren’s novel of the same name.

DIRECTOR: Robin Givens

TELEPLAY: Patricia Cuffie-Jones

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Eric Tomosunas, Ron Robinson and Keith Neal for Swirl Films, Devin Griffin and Maureen Guthman for BET+, and Rotimi

CAST:

Jonathan McReynolds

Rotimi

Serayah

Roger Mitchell

Loren Lott

Lisa Arrindell

Anton Peeples

Keke Wyatt Anthony Evans Jr.

Walnette Santiago

Tamika Scott

Ace Tucker

Diana Lovell

Lorea Turner

Amy Hui

Robin Givens (also the director)

source: Taja Slydell – BECK MEDIA & MARKETING