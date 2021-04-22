Thursday, April 22, 2021
Amber Guyger: Ex-Dallas Cop to Appeal Botham Jean Murder Conviction Next Week

By Fisher Jack
Amber Guyger - Botham Jean
*Former Dallas police officer #AmberGuyger, is headed to appeal her 10-year sentence for killing #BothamJean in 2018 next week.

As we previously reported, Amber was found guilty of shooting and killing Botham after she got off the elevator on the wrong floor and walked into his apartment, and mistook him as an intruder.

According to reports from @cbsdfw , Amber’s former Attorney Toby Shook advised she will be arguing in front of a three-judge panel that she made a mistake killing Botham and that her conviction should have been a lesser offense of criminally negligent homicide instead of murder.

“Statistics show that felonies are not often reversed for trials,” said Shook. “They are low. They do happen, but it just depends on the actual issues so it’s kind of hard to predict, but most cases are affirmed.”

The appeal will be heard by a three- judge panel which will listen to arguments and render a decision at a later date.

