After RHOA Ratings Drop, Phaedra Parks Might Return for Season 14

*Bravo is set to shake up the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” to boost ratings next season, and former star Phaedra Parks could return to the show.

After series OG NeNe Leakes departed the series, the RHOA reportedly saw a drop in viewership last season.

“RHOA was once Bravo’s highest-rated housewives show but has lost its superiority over other shows in the franchise,” an insider spilled to The Sun.

“There’s going to be a big cast shake-up next season and some producers are mulling over asking Phaedra Parks to return.

“Many insiders believe NeNe would help drive ratings, but her feud with producers seems to show no signs of letting up.

“Fans were shocked when she left and there has been a question mark over whether she’ll ever return, and it looks unlikely.

“The hope is that having fan favorites like Phaedra come back will help the show rise back into the 2 million viewers-a-week arena.”

Parks famously exited the show in 2017, when she, per MadameNoire, “exposed during the season reunion that she intentionally told Porsha Williams a false rumor that their fellow castmate (and formerly her best friend) Kandi Burress and her husband Todd had planned to drug and rape Porsha before taking the latter to a sex dungeon somewhere in their home,” the outlet writes.

Fan-favorite NeNe revealed late last year that she was pushed out after contract negotiations went south, and she called out the “racist” Bravo execs over their treatment of Black cast members.

Leakes tweeted: “We strictly talking the OG’s. I was the ONLY BLACK OG. My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season I was given less and less.

“I have numerous emails, text messages, RHOA group text, voice recording that go back years. I never got rid of anything! Fix your dirty work. Being a racist is so yesterday,” she added. NeNe also called for former fans to boycott the show.

Phaedra previously admitted she would be up for a return to the series, telling PEOPLE: “Well, keep hope alive.”

She added: “What’s meant to happen will happen. They say you’re set up to step up for the next thing, right? I know that I’m fortunate.”