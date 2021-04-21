Whoopi Goldberg Writing Movie About Old Black Woman Superhero Who Saves Earth

*Whoopi Goldberg is writing a superhero tale about an old Black woman who saves earth.

“Since I was a little kid, I’ve been obsessed with superheroes,” Goldberg revealed to Variety. “They’re all saving the Earth all the time.”

She added, “But do you know who’s really going to save the Earth? Old Black women.”

Goldberg says her a superhero movie about an older Black woman who gets powers and has to learn to use them. The actress and “The View” co-host is also gearing up to reprise her role as Deloris Van Cartier in “Sister Act 3″ for Disney+.

“Marc Shaiman [the franchise’s composer] is just waiting,” she said of the upcoming film. “The nuns are all waiting. Maybe there’s gonna be some of the kids [from Sister Act 2]. Who can say?”

Disney confirmed that “Sister Act 3” is in the works starring Goldberg with Tyler Perry attached to produce. The project comes almost 30 years after the last movie.

“Sister Act” is about a singer who goes into hiding as a nun after witnessing a crime. The film premiered in 1992 and was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over $231 million against a $31 million budget. The sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” released the following year.

According to Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production boss Sean Bailey, the third title in the franchise is in development. Oscar winner Goldberg is also producing the film. It was previously announced that “Insecure” co-EP Regina Hicks and then Star showrunner Karin Gist were working on the script, per Deadline.

Goldberg discussed the film during her appearance on “The Late Show with James Corden” in October. When the host asked why a third film hasn’t happened, the actress explained, “Because for a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it,” Goldberg said.

“And then, quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People might want to see it. So, we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”