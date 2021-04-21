Wednesday, April 21, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

US Justice Dept. Announces Probe of Minneapolis Police Post Chauvin Conviction

By Fisher Jack
0

Minneapolis Police Dept officers (bodycam)*Today (04-21-21) it was announced that the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after a former officer was convicted in the killing of George Floyd there.

Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement and stated that “Yesterday’s verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis,” Garland said. The probe “will assess whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of using excessive force, including during protests,” Garland said at a news conference.

This big announcement comes just a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May, which prompted months of mass protests against policing in the country. Garland went on to say, “I know such wounds have deep roots and that too many communities have experienced these wounds firsthand.” Garland has previously said he will make cracking down on police misconduct a priority.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Ohio Cop Callously Yells ‘Blue Lives Matter’ to Neighbors of Black Teen Shot by Columbus Officer (Watch)

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Fading Singer
Next articleDave Chappelle Announces ‘The Midnight Miracle’ Podcast with Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO