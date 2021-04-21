US Justice Dept. Announces Probe of Minneapolis Police Post Chauvin Conviction

*Today (04-21-21) it was announced that the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after a former officer was convicted in the killing of George Floyd there.

Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement and stated that “Yesterday’s verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis,” Garland said. The probe “will assess whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of using excessive force, including during protests,” Garland said at a news conference.

This big announcement comes just a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May, which prompted months of mass protests against policing in the country. Garland went on to say, “I know such wounds have deep roots and that too many communities have experienced these wounds firsthand.” Garland has previously said he will make cracking down on police misconduct a priority.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Ohio Cop Callously Yells ‘Blue Lives Matter’ to Neighbors of Black Teen Shot by Columbus Officer (Watch)