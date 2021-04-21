‘The Work Isn’t Done’: Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker React To Chauvin Verdict (Watch)

*The NBA on TNT Tuesday crew reacted to the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker all shared their thoughts Tuesday night, several hours after Chauvin was found guilty on all three murder counts stemming from his prolonged kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

“Justice was definitely served,” Shaq began, adding that he was happy for Floyd’s family, lawyers and former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who was Floyd’s close friend. “He was really one of the first guys to lead the charge in demanding justice.”

Shaq continued, “The fact that we were sitting there not knowing what was going to happen (with the verdict) that still means we have a long way to go.”

Wade said that his “hands started sweating, body started shivering and heart started pounding” while sitting in front of the TV waiting for the verdict, “because I was nervous … because I didn’t believe.”

“Today showed to me the power of community,” Wade continued, adding, “To me, it was a win for accountability.”

Parker stressed the importance of continuing the fight for racial justice. “Although this was a step in the right direction, I think it’s really about accountability, but it’s also understanding that this isn’t it,” she said. “There’s far more trials that are going other directions that aren’t just.”

