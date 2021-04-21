Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Ohio Cop Callously Yells ‘Blue Lives Matter’ to Neighbors of Black Teen Shot by Columbus Officer (Watch)

Columbus Cops
Columbus Cop yells “Blue Lives Matter” to group of neighbors after another officer fatally shot a teen girl

*An Ohio police officer was captured on video shouting “blue lives matter” to a group of bystanders at the scene where another officer shot and killed a Black teenage girl in Columbus.

On Tuesday afternoon, moments before Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, a Columbus officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant after responding to a 911 call about an attempted stabbing. In a Facebook video taken in the aftermath of the shooting, upset neighbors can be seen discussing what happened when a nearby officer appears to yell to them: “Blue lives matter.”

One of the neighbors responds: “Blue lives matter? Crazy. That’s an insult, especially at this place right now.”

The Washington Post also reported Tuesday that another cop on the scene was wearing a “blue lives matter” face mask.

Watch below:

EURPublisher01

