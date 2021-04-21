Ohio Cop Callously Yells ‘Blue Lives Matter’ to Neighbors of Black Teen Shot by Columbus Officer (Watch)

*An Ohio police officer was captured on video shouting “blue lives matter” to a group of bystanders at the scene where another officer shot and killed a Black teenage girl in Columbus.

On Tuesday afternoon, moments before Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, a Columbus officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant after responding to a 911 call about an attempted stabbing. In a Facebook video taken in the aftermath of the shooting, upset neighbors can be seen discussing what happened when a nearby officer appears to yell to them: “Blue lives matter.”

One of the neighbors responds: “Blue lives matter? Crazy. That’s an insult, especially at this place right now.”

The Washington Post also reported Tuesday that another cop on the scene was wearing a “blue lives matter” face mask.

