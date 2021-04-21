HFPA’s Diversity Adviser Ousted After Racist Email Controversy

*The Hollywood Foreign Press Assoc. has announced its diversity and inclusion adviser Phillip Berk is no longer a member of the organization after he sent out a racist email to members over the weekend.

Berks’ exit also comes in the wake of Ava DuVernay and several publicists calling out the “systemic’ challenges in the group. In the email, Berk criticized Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, calling her “the self-proclaimed ‘trained Marxist.’” He also called BLM a “racist hate movement.”

The email came hours after NBC released a statement expressing concern about the future of the Golden Globes if the HFPA didn’t handle Berk, who served eight terms as HFPA president.

“NBC strongly condemns Phil Berk’s actions and is calling for his immediate expulsion,” the network said in response to the email. “While we continue to await the details of HFPA’s upcoming plan for reform, swift action on this front is an essential element for NBC to move forward with the HFPA and the Golden Globes.”

Per Variety, NBC execs have been waiting on the HFPA to reveal a full plan on how to reform the organization, following backlash over a report by the Los Angeles Times that the organization does not have a single Black member.

In response to Berk’s email, HFPA members said in a statement, “Since its inception, the HFPA has dedicated itself to bridging cultural connections and creating further understanding of different backgrounds through film and TV. The views expressed in the article circulated by Mr. Berk are those of the author of the article and do not — in any way shape or form – reflect the views and values of the HFPA. The HFPA condemns all forms of racism, discrimination and hate speech and finds such language and content unacceptable.”

Berk’s resignation letter, obtained by the Hollywood Reporter, read, “Having now learned more about the Association’s deep systemic and reputational challenges, I no longer have confidence in our ability to collaboratively deliver the transformational change that the industry and the people in it whom I deeply respect are demanding of you. My serious, unwavering commitment to the racial and gender equity issues on which I work every day make it impossible for me to continue serving in a consulting capacity with the HFPA.”

Meanwhile, the HFPA’s crisis PR expert Judy Smith, also hired to advise the group on diversifying, resigned on Tuesday.