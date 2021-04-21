Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death ‘Cried’ Over Derek Chauvin’s Murder Conviction

*Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed former police officer Derek Chauvin’s fatal encounter with George Floyd last May, is speaking out about Tuesday’s verdict in Chauvin’s murder case.

“I just cried so hard,” Frazier, 18, wrote in a social media post following the verdict. “This last hour my heart was beating so fast, I was so anxious, anxiety bussing through the roof. But to know GUILTY ON ALL 3 CHARGES !!! THANK YOU GOD THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU”

She continued, “George Floyd we did it!! justice has been served”

“Although no amount of charges will bring back a loved one, justice was served and his murderer will pay the price,” she said.

READ MORE: ‘The Work Isn’t Done’: Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker React To Chauvin Verdict (Watch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darnella 🌷 (@darnella_frazier03)

Fraizer testified in the murder trial earlier this month, telling the court that when she looked at Floyd that fateful day, she saw her relatives and friends in him.

“That could’ve been one of them,” she said on the witness stand.

“When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, I look at my cousins, my uncles,” Frazier added. She testified that she has been haunted by the incident, staying up many nights “apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life.”

Fraizer noted, however, that “it’s not what I should have done. It’s what he (Chauvin) should have done.”

Floyd, a Black man, died on Memorial Day in 2020 after Chauvin, who is white, pinned his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd cried out for his mother and said “I can’t breathe” more than 20 times.

Frazier’s video of the fatal encounter went viral, fueling worldwide protests in response to Floyd’s killing.

In wake of Chauvin’s guilty verdict, people have taken to Twitter to thank Frazier for recording the incident and sharing the footage with the public.

As you know, the jury found Chauvin guilty on all 3 counts of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter. He faces up to a maximum of 40 years in prison.